Where to find Alomomola in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are many rare Pokémons in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Alomomola is one of those. It’s known as a caring Pokémon, and in the sea, it is mostly surrounded by other Pokémons. Alomomola has pink skin with fins. It’s a water-type Pokémon, meaning it’s strong against ice, fire, steel, and water-type Pokémon attacks. Getting Alomomola is difficult as its rarely seen in its habitat locations, and catching it can be a little tricky. Here is how to find and catch Alomomola in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Alomomola in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Before catching Alomomola, you must find and head to its habitat locations. It’s a fish Pokémon, so it lives in water, and you need to have the ability to swim to catch it. You can get the ability to swim once you defeat at least one titan. The only location to find this Pokémon is in the sea from northeast to northwest. The habitat location for the Alomomola is massive, and you can look anywhere in it to find it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Pokémon lives deep underwater, and you must keenly see the water to spot it. If you can’t find it, head to the small island northeast of Paldea. You will likely spot one or more Alomomolas roaming around in the surrounding water.

Related: Where to find Hatenna in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Once you find Alomomola, throw a Pokeball to start a battle. Remember that a battle won’t start when you go near the Pokémon. Once you start the battle, try to damage Alomomola using Pokémons that it’s weak against. Alomomola is weak against electric and grass-type Pokémons. Once you damage it enough, throw a Pokeball to catch it. If it escapes, you should throw a net or a great Pokeball. You can also throw a Quick Ball to capture it without fighting.