Where to find Hatenna in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet feature some amazing Pokémons, and Hatenna is a great example. This Pokémon can sense the feelings of other living beings, which is why some trainers don’t let it get exposed to strong emotions, as it can be burdening. Hatenna looks like a small walking plant with dense hair, which gives it a very cute look. It’s psychic-type Pokémon, making it resistant to fighting and psychic-type Pokémon attacks. Getting Hatenna can be a little tricky as it’s weak and a little difficult to find. Here is how to find and catch Hatenna in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Hatenna in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To catch Hatenna, you need to find its habitat locations. There are mainly just two locations where you can find this Pokémon. The first location is on the southeast, and the second is on the northeast side of Paldea. The northeast location is much smaller than the other one, so you might have difficulty finding Hatenna.

On the other hand, the southeast location is great, as the area is big, and there are two other small habitat areas. When you reach there, roam around the small ponds, and you will likely spot one or more Hatennas roaming around. If you still can’t find them, head to big ponds southeast from the middle. You might need to make a few rounds of the ponds before you spot one.

Once you find Hatenna, head towards it or throw a Pokeball to begin the battle. During the battle, you must be careful and use your weak attacks since it’s a weak Pokémon. Once you lower its health, throw a Pokeball to catch it. Additionally, if you have a Quick Ball, it is better to use that at the start of the battle to catch it without fighting.