The best Titan order in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With Pokémon Scarlet and Violet coming back to their roots and bringing us Gym battles and a whole new team of villains, the developers have also come up with something new for us to do this time around. The Titans that fans can discover and defeat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet can be extremely dangerous if you fight them when you are not ready. The game doesn’t tell us in which order we should fight these beasts, so all we can do is pray and hope for the best. However, we have fought them and know all of their levels, allowing us to tell you the best order you should defeat the Titans in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Best order to fight all Titans in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are exactly five Titans you can fight in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and their levels are extremely different. The best way to fight these giant Pokémon would be to take them level by level, starting with the weaker ones. So, here is a list, along with a map, of the best order to fight the Titans in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, based on their levels:

Screenshot by Gamepur

In some instances, you could change the order if your best Pokémon are more powerful against the type of one of the Titans. For example, it would be a good idea to fight the Open Sky Titan first if you have a lot of powerful Electric-type Pokémon, which would be bad against the Stony Cliff Titan.