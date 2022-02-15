Where to find and catch Arceus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Arceus is the most elusive and hard-to-obtain Pokémon in the Hisui Region. Unfortunately, if you want to catch’em all, you’ll need to go the extra mile and find Arceus. Be prepared, you have a long journey ahead of your trainer. Here is where you can find and catch Arceus in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Where to find Arceus

Screenshot by Gamepur

Arceus can be found by completing the final mission of the game titled The Deified Pokémon. This is mission number 27 on the list and it comes after you manage to defeat Giratina. Once the battle is over, you will get a message that simply tells you to “Seek out all Pokémon.” To complete this mission, you need to capture every Pokémon in the game. There are a few exceptions. You don’t need to capture Shaymin, Phione, Manaphy, or Darkrai. You also do not need to complete the Pokédex entry for each ‘Mon by increasing the research level to 10.

How to capture Arceus

Screenshot by Gamepur

One does not simply capture Arceus. More accurately, Arceus allows you to have a piece of itself to take with you on your journey. This only comes after you have defeated Arceus in battle. Once you have captured one of each Pokémon in the Hisui region, return to the Temple of Sinnoh where you fought Giratina, Dialga/Palkia, and Volo. You will have the option to interact with the area. Doing so will start a cutscene where you play your flute and a staircase appears.

After reaching the top of the staircase, you will be greeted by Arceus. A Noble Pokémon-style battle will commence where you need to hit Arceus with balms and lower its frenzy meter. Defeating Arceus isn’t as simple as it sounds. Pay attention to its attacks and stay light on your feet. Only throw balms when you have space to do so to avoid taking damage. After the fight, Arceus will reward you by joining your party.