Pawmi is one of the many Pokémon you can encounter in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. They’re making their debut in the Paldea region, and you might want to go out of your way to find them and add them to your collection, especially early on in the game. There are a handful of ways to find this Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about where to find and catch Pawmi in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Pawmi in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pawmi will appear relatively early in the game. There’s a good chance you can find them after Nemona speaks with you about how to catch wild Pokémon. You can find them in the field area, where there are several types of wild Pokémon, and Pawmi has a chance to appear east of Poco Path before you get to the lighthouse. However, some players don’t always find it here this early.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you have the misfortune of not finding Pawmi in this way while exploring Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there are several other locations you can find them. Pawmi can appear in the southern part of the Paldea region, in the highlighted regions indicated in PokéDex. This includes the South Province Area One, South Province Area Three, South Province Area Five, and Los Platos.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pawmi is an Electric-type Pokémon. For those who are looking to expand their starting roster, Pawmi is an excellent choice, capable of protecting against several weaknesses for Fuecoco. It’s also one of the more diverse Pokémon, beyond acquiring a Flying, Bug, or Normal-type Pokémon in the starting area.