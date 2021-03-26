Where to find and equip Layered Armor in Monster Hunter Rise

Layered Armor is a special cosmetic item in Monster Hunter Rise. It allows you to change the appearance of your character without changing the stats. These items seems to be quite limited in Monster Hunter Rise, and are mostly attached to pre-orders, special editions, or Amiibo purchases.

We will be keeping an updated list of any and all Layered Armors in the game in this article. There will be layered armor available through quests, so we will add to this list as we play through the game.

All Layered Armors

Kamurai Armor Set – Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition

Sinister Seal Armor Set (Hunter) – Purchase Magnamalo Amiibo/Collector’s Edition

Forest Cat Armor Set – pre-order bonus

Sinister Seal Armor Set (Palico) – Purchase Palico Amiibo

Fish Collar Armor Piece – Deluxe Edition or Collector’s Edition

Palamute Retriever Armor Set – pre-order bonus

Sinister Seal Armor Set (Palamute) – Purchase Palamute Amiibo

Shuriken Collar Armor Piece – Deluxe Edition/Collector’s Edition

How to get your pre-order/special edition Layered Armor

Head for the center of town and speak with the Courier Cat who takes care of all the mail. You can find him standing on top of a red chest, near Fugen the Elder, right in the center of town.

Speak with the Courier and scroll down to Add-on Content. Click on this option to get a full list of all the items that are available for you to download. After you have them, you can change what you have equipped at the item box, or head to buddy plaza to change your buddy gear.

There is a huge amount of gear available as you play through the game, and sometimes you may prefer how something looks over how it affects your character. The good news here is that Monster Hunter Rise allows you to change your appearance, but keep different armor as a stat layer.

To do this, head to the item box in town and select Layered Armor, which will allow you to change your appearance.

