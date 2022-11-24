Where to find Arrokuda in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Arrokuda is one of a kind Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, both unique and cute. It’s a water-type Pokémon, meaning it’s strong against ice, steel, and fire type-Pokémons. You can use that knowledge to gain leverage in many different battles. The Pokémon attacks with its sharp and strong jaw to take down the enemy, but it has weaker eyesight than most, making it a bit inaccurate sometimes. Getting Arrokuda is tricky as you need to get to its locations and be able to stay on the water. Although it’s a common Pokémon, and players might think they can easily get it, that’s not the case. Below is how you can find and catch Arrokunda in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Arrokuda in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To catch Arrokuda, you need to find its inhabitant locations. You can find Arrokuda in almost all the western, southern, and eastern water bodies. You will usually find this Pokémon swimming in the open ocean. Remember that you will likely never find Arrokuda anywhere other than the open sea, so make sure to travel to the sea and find this fish Pokémon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To stay on the sea, you must get advanced in the game to unlock that ability. You can do that by defeating the air titan ahead of Cortondo city. After you unlock the ability to stay on the water, head to the sea from the area of air titan to find the Arrokuda. Once you spot it, go near it and begin the battle. During the battle, you can use electric Pokémons to damage it, but make sure not to let it faint. Once the health is down enough, throw a Pokeball to catch it. If you still can’t catch it, use a better Pokeball like the great Pokeball.