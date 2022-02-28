Where to find Arteria Leaf in Elden Ring – and what it does

The Arteria Leaf crafting material can be an extraordinary rare find in Elden Ring. Unlike flowers and fruits, the leaf cannot be found in a majority of the game’s greener areas. Instead, players will need to head to certain corners of the map to hunt it down. In return, it can be then used to craft items that mainly revolve around boosting your attack stats. Here’s where you can find the Arteria Leaf and what recipes you’ll be crafting with it.

The fastest method of collecting Arteria Leaves is by buying them from the Isolated Merchant west of Sweeping Peninsula. If you have yet to reach the region, one Arteria Leaf can be discovered in the center of Limgrave’s Mistwood Ruins area. The material sits on a burial site (as shown above) that is swarmed with Poison Pods, so be careful with how you approach it. There is also an area southwest of Liurnia of the Lakes that holds two Arteria Leaves — shown by the marker below. For reference, the material looks fairly similar to an Erdleaf Flower, but it will be emitting a red light from its plant.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The most beneficial item an Arteria Leaf will help craft is the Uplifting Aromatic, a consumable that temporarily boosts the attack power for you and any allies that may be near you. Better yet, it reduces the next enemy attack you endure by half. In order to unlock its recipe, you will need to first pick up the Perfumer’s Cookbook [1] in Altus Plateau’s Perfumers’ Ruins. Additionally, Arteria Leaves are also used in the recipes for Bloodboil Aromatic and Exalted Flesh. Both of these boost attack stats, as well, but Bloodboil Aromatic does require the use of FP.

