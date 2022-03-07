Where to find Ash of War: Blood Blade in Elden Ring

There are multiple Ash of War abilities for you to find in Elden Ring. Depending on what type of weapon you’re planning to use, some of them might be better fits than others. For those who prefer to add Blood Loss to their weapon, the Ash of War: Blood Blade is a worthy choice to add to your arsenal. In this guide, we cover where you need to go to find the Ash of War: Blood Blade in Elden Ring.

You’ll need to travel through the Atlus Plateau and make your way towards The Shaded Castle. It’s a location to the north in this region, below the Bridge of Iniquity, which is where you’d go to make your way towards Mt. Gelmir. You’ll want to head down to the lower ravine. We recommend going to the Atlus Plateau site of grace and then jumping down this area using Torrent. Your goal is to reach the center of the ravine.

There are multiple enemies in this location, notably several giant crabs wandering around. We recommend focusing on the Ash of War Scarab running around and catching it before it gets away. Once you have it, you’ll be able to apply the Blood Blade trait to many of your weapons, notably your small and medium blades.