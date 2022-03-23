Where to find Ash of War: Golden Slam in Elden Ring

There is something about slamming down on your foes that is oddly satisfying. It’s no wonder that Smough has been doing it to players for years. Thankfully his ancient art of ground-pounding has been passed on to the Erdtree Avatar bosses in the Lands Between, and once you get your hands on the Golden Slam weapon art, you too can be slamming enemies just like the best of them. Here is where you can find Ash of War: Golden Slam in Elden Ring.

To obtain this Ash of War, you must first travel to Altus Plateau. You can reach this area by collecting the two halves of the Dectus Medallion. Once that’s done, make your way to the Grand Lift of Dectus to ride the lift up to the plateau. If you want a more dangerous route, you can also traverse the dungeons that connect Liurnia to Altus Plateau. We recommend that newer players take the lift to make things easier. The medallion pieces can be found by going to both Fort Haight and Fort Faroth.

After reaching the Altus Plateau, make your way to the forest in the center of the area. In here, you will find a Minor Erdtree with many ruins around it. When you find the Erdtree, go behind it by traveling northwest. You will find a small section of ruins with a beetle in it. You will need to destroy the beetle to obtain the Ash of War. Be careful; being in this area can aggro the Wormface boss and multiple smaller Wormfaces that can all cast a death fog. If you let the meter fill up, you will instantly die.