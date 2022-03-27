Where to find Ash of War: Lightning Ram in Elden Ring

While venturing across the Lands Between, you may have come across a few of the sheep that roll around like a ball of lightning. While this may seem like a strange form of travel, it is quite useful for knocking away threats and can deal some pretty good damage in the process. You better watch where you’re going — a ball of lightning might just be coming your way. Here is where you can find the Ash of War: Lightning Ram in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this Ash of War, you will need to make your way to Altus Plateau. This is the area to the north of Liurnia and it may take a little while to reach. There are two ways that you can access the plateau. First, you can collect the two halves of the Dectus Medallion that can be found in Fort Faroth and Fort Haight. Once that is done, go to northern Liurnia and ride the Grand Lift of Dectus up to the plateau. Second, you can brave the dungeons in the northern part of Liurnia that lead to the plateau. We recommend the lift if you are a new player or are under-leveled.

Once you reach the plateau, you will want to head east to the outer wall of the Capital City. Ride north along the outer wall to find the Rampartside Path Site of Grace. From there, head west along the path to the Saint hero’s Grave dungeon. Head south of the dungeon to find a bunch of sheep. Among them is a dung beetle. Destroy the dung beetle to obtain the Ash of War.