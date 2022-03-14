Where to find Ash of War: Rain of Arrows in Elden Ring

While most Ashes of War are melee-focused, there are a few that stand out that are for ranged weapons. The Ash of War: Rain of Arrows, is one of those weapon arts that you can apply to a bow that lets you rain arrows down on your opponent from a distance. This weapon art can be extremely powerful if used correctly. Here is where you can find the Ash of War: Rain of Arrows in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this weapon art, you first need to get your hands on the Remane painting. You won’t be able to obtain the weapon art without it. To find the painting, you will need to travel to Sellia, Town of Sorcery in central Caelid. You can find the painting near a collapsed arch with multiple enemies around it near the Sellia Under-Stair Site of Grace.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that you have the painting, make your way to Fort Faroth. Head northeast of the fort to the base of the Minor Erdtree in the area. You will see a bunch of broken pots near a cliff. Check the cliffside for a root that juts out of it. Use Torrent to jump down to the root. After that, follow the roots down to the ground below. You will see a Golem nearby. Fighting the Golem is not required. Instead, walk over to the cliff to find the spirit painter. He will disappear and leave the Ash of War in his place.