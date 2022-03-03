If you’re a melee player, you know the importance of having an ace up your sleeve against agile enemies. Whether its invaders who love to dodge behind you to backstab or quick-footed bosses that zip around the arena, keeping track of where they are can be a hassle. That’s where Troll’s Roar comes in. A must have for heavy weapons players, this Ash of War provides 360 degrees of protection at the cost of some FP. Here’s where to find Ash of War: Troll’s Roar in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need access to the Mountaintops of the Giants, which means you will need to defeat Gormott the Omen King for access. Head to the location in the eastern section of the Mountaintops above — there’s a nearby Site of Grace that you should get, but it’s guarded by an NPC invader that stacks bleed. After securing the area, head to the green icon on the map above. You will have to dodge some spiderhands to get to the location, but at the end there is a geyser waiting for you. Ride it up to claim your prize.

It should be noted that you cannot safely get down from this boulder without teleporting to the nearby Site of Grace — fall damage will kill you, and your death marker will remain on top of the boulder. Troll’s Roar generates a shockwave around you, knocking back (and stance breaking, if they’re low enough poise or endurance) all enemies around you. This is a gamechanger for Strength builds, as combined with the wide-sweeping heavy weapons this Art of War can be slotted on allows for some truly devastating AoE attacks.