Where to find Astel, Naturalborn of the Void in Elden Ring

Astel, Naturalborn of the Void, is one of the tougher boss fights in Elden Ring. You’ll need to pull out all of your skills and talents to defeat it. However, before you can take on this fearsome monster and obtain its Remembrance, you’ll need to find it. You have multiple steps you’ll need to take to access this area. This guide covers what you need to do to find Astel, Naturalborn of the Void in Elden Ring.

Accessing the area where you can find Astel comes down to Ranni’s questline. To do this, you’ll need to reach out to Ranni at Ranni’s Rise at the Three Sisters, which is at the top of Caria Manor. Once there, you’ll be assigned to work with Ranni’s companions. You’ll want to focus on working with Seluvis to deliver his potion to Nepheli, then you can help Blaidd find Nokron by defeating Starscouraged Radagan, and then you’ll gain access to Nokron. While in Nokron, you’ll need to find the Fingerslayer Blade and bring it back to Ranni.

After you bring the blade to Ranni, head to the north of the Three Sisters to access Renna’s Rise, and there you’ll go through a Waygate to access Ainsel River Main. From there, you’ll find Ranni’s Doll inside a coffin, and you can speak with at the site of grace on Ainsel River. Once you’ve spoken with the doll, make your way down the river, and reach the dam to access Nokstella. From there, head down the elevator on the west side of Nokstella to go down and fight the Baleful Shadow. Following its defeat, Ranni will give you the Discarded Palace Key.

Head down the elevator to the Lake of Rot from your current position. You’ll have to go through the Lake of Rot to reach the Grand Cloister. Once here, head to the right and jump down the ledge to make it to the bottom, and on the south part of the Grand Cloister, there is a coffin you can access. A cutscene will play out, and you’ll now be able to fight against Astel.