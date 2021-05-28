Where to find Axolotls in Minecraft Cliffs & Caves

Minecraft’s Cliffs & Caves update is well on the way, but not in the same state it was announced in. Because of the scope of the project, developer Mojang has split the major update into two separate parts. The first will add mobs to the game while the latter adds new blocks and world generation techniques. In a video going over the mobs being added to Minecraft with the part one update, Mojang developers detailed the new, adorable amphibians in the game: Axolotls.

When the full Cliffs & Caves update releases for Minecraft, players will be able to find Axolotls in lush caves, they will be in different locations during the release of the update’s first half. Without lush caves, players will be able to reliably find Axolotls in underground water lakes.

Players can lead Axolotls using lures or pick them up with a bucket. However, they can only live in water, so make sure to prepare a habitat if you grab any. Axolotls can be bred with buckets of tropical fish. The amphibians are also useful in underwater combat, fighting against any underwater mob that isn’t a turtle or dolphin. When an Axolotl receives too much damage, it will stop moving and play dead in an attempt to regenerate hearts.