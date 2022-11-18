Where to find Azurill in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are some Pokemon that are just too small and cute not to love. Azurill, a Pokemon that has been part of the franchise since Generation 3, is one of those. Luckily, players can find and capture Azurill in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as well and look at how adorable the little Pokemon looks compared to everything around them. To get this Pokemon, all you need to do is find a nice body of water. Or, at least, that’s what the Pokedex says. So, to make your search for Azurill easier here is where you can find them and how to capture them in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Azurill in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Though the Pokedex says that Azurill can be found next to a body of water, the small Pokemon can only be found in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet south of the Academy. It usually spends time next to either the beach or the river, however, players may see Azurill in the tall grass in the plains as well. You can see the exact locations of Azurill in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on the map below:

Azurill should be very easy to catch in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as it has a really low level and your main problem could only be defeating it too quickly. To make sure you don’t knock Azurill out, try to use a weak Pokemon, and don’t use any Poison or Steel attacks. Only those two types are very effective against Azurill, so you should be safe to use anything else. If you want to be sure and not knock it out instantly, use Bug and Dark attacks, as Azurill is resistant to these two types.

Azurill has two evolutions, Marill and Azumarill, which can be reached through friendship and then level 16.