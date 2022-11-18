Where to find Psyduck in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

One of the oldest Pokemon in the franchise, Psyduck, is now part of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and players are looking to find and catch our friendly neighborhood duck immediately. Everyone knows how powerful the Water-type Pokemon Psyduck is, so it shouldn’t be a surprise you are looking for them. Well, we have managed to capture one and now know the exact location of all the Psyducks in the Paldea region. So, here is where you can find Psyduck in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and how to catch them.

How to catch Psyduck in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Since Psyduck is a Water type Pokemon, they can usually be found next to bodies of water. In the Palea region of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Psyduck can be found right next to any river. They usually are alone and just sit and look at the river they are resting next to.

By looking at the map above, you can see that Psyduck can be found easily south of the Academy, and next to rivers on the other sides of the map. Catching Psyduck should be an easy feat, as they will usually have a lower level and will require you just to be careful not to defeat it too fast. Using a lower-level Pokemon or ineffective attack could be a good way to make sure that you don’t cause Psyduck to faint.

To get Psyduck to evolve and reach its full potential, you will need to get them to level 33. At that point, Psyduck will try to evolve into Golduck. From that point onward, Golduck should be a great asset for your team with its great Water and Psychic-type attacks. Or, you can just keep Psyduck and get it to level 100. That could be fun too.