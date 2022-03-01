Where to find Azur’s Glintstone Staff in Elden Ring

If you use sorcery in Elden Ring, you will want to get the best staff possible. One of the better staves in the game is Azur’s Glintstone Staff, though it comes with a high Intelligence requirement of 52. This staff lets you fire off sorceries extremely fast, though they cost a little more FP to perform. Here is where you can find Azur’s Glintstone Staff in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can get your hands on the staff, you will need to get access to Raya Lucaria Academy. This is done by obtaining the Academy Glintstone Key and using it on the magical barrier that prevents access to the academy. Once inside, you will need to follow the path forward and make your way to the Debate Parlor Site of Grace.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you make it to the Debate Parlor Site of Grace, you will need to head outside onto the rooftops. Take the path to the left where the destroyed path is and go up the stairs past the sorcerers. At the top of the stairs, turn left and jump over the railing. Run up the second set of stairs, turning left at the top and jumping over the railing to get onto the rooftops.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the rooftops and go past the two marionette soldiers. Climb the ladder and follow the path at the top. Go past the sorcerer and walk along the ledge to get around the bell tower. Drop down onto the roof below. Continue to drop onto the rooftops until you land where there are two marionette archers. Jump off the roof next to the marionette archer in front of the tower to land on the ledge below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Walk along the ledge and jump over to the rooftop across from where the ladder is. You will be able to see some scaffolding here. Jump down onto the scaffolding and go inside the building. There are three sorcerers in here. Take them out before proceeding. Go down the hallway and defeat the NPC-style enemies with the hand ballista. In the room with the purple crystals is where you will find the staff.