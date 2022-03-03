Where to find Baleful Shadows in Elden Ring

One of the final requests you’ll receive from Ranni when completing quest will be to defeat a Baleful Shadow in Elden Ring. Unfortunately, the location of the Baleful Shadow is not revealed, so the process of finding this creature will be difficult. Luckily, she has you going on the correct path when she gives you the quest, so locating the beast shouldn’t be too difficult. We share where you can find a Baleful Shadow in Elden Ring in this guide.

You can find the Baleful Shadow in Nokstella, Eternal City. To reach this location, after speaking with the Ranni Doll, you’ll want to follow the Ainsel River Main pathway and then make your way to the right. Continue to follow the river, and you’ll reach a dam with a door on the left. Go through the door, and you’ll arrive at Nokstella. There will be a site of grace nearby you can use to save your location. Now, the next step will be to make your way through the river, weaving between Silver Tears and enemies on top of large ants, to make it an elevator.

The elevator will take you down the waterfall to a site of grace called Nokstella Waterfall Basic. Make sure to use the site of grace and then proceed through the tunnel on the other side. You’ll find the Baleful Shadow there, and Ranni’s Doll will comment on the creature. The figure will look like Blaidd the Half-Wolf.