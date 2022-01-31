Where to find Bergmite in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

There are a large number of Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and you’ll need to catch every single one if you want to complete the first Pokédex in history. One of these Pokémon is a lovable Ice-type named Bergmite. You’ll need to progress far enough into the main story that you’ve unlocked the Alabaster Icelands in order to encounter Bergmite for the first time. Locating Bergmite once you have access to the Alabaster Icelands is an easy task that can be completed sooner than you might think.

According to the Pokédex, Bergmite can be found officially in Arena’s Approach and the Avalugg’s Legacy, though the easiest way to actually find this Pokémon is through a cave near the starting entrance of the Alabaster Icelands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head forward from the starting camp and you’ll find yourself in a relatively large crevice. You’ll be able to survive a fall straight down to the bottom with or without a riding Pokémon, but calling upon Sneasler to help scale the rocky wall is your safest bet. Turn your camera to the right and you’ll see an entrance to an icy blue cave. Switch to either your Pokéballs or a partner Pokémon and venture through it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll quickly come across two Bergmites if you follow along the tunnel. They’re extremely easy to catch if you sneak up on them; berries or smoke bombs shouldn’t be required. Keep in mind that Ice-type Pokémon are weak to Fire, Fighting, Rock, and Steel-type moves. It can also be handy to have a Pokémon with False Swipe battle Bergmite, as the move will leave the target with 1 HP and ensure you don’t accidentally defeat it before having the chance to capture it.