Where to find Black Fox Flag in Lost Ark

There are numerous collectibles for you to find and add to your Adventurer’s Tome in Lost Ark. The Black Fox Flag is one of them, and you’ll need to do some digging around in the East Luterra region if you want to find it. In this guide, we detail what you need to do and where you need to go to find the Black Fox Flag in Lost Ark.

There are several ways to obtain the Black Fox Flag. However, it is not a guaranteed drop. We highly recommend working your way through the main story in East Luterra to give you the best chance to find it. Additionally, there’s a slim opportunity of the Black Fox Flag dropping from the Knights Chest during the Final Battle quest. However, if you do not receive it here, other choices are available to you.

Your other options include working through the three dungeons available in East Luterra, namely the King’s Tomb, Blackrose Basement, and Stormcry Grotto. Repeating these three dungeons have a chance to reward you with a Black Fox Flag. Like the Knights Chest during the Final Battle quest, there’s no guarantee of this happening, so you may need to repeat these dungeons several times before you see it appear.