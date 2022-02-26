Where to find Blaidd the Half-Wolf in Elden Ring

You’ll have the chance to see multiple NPCs in Elden Ring that are mysterious. They seldom say more than a few sentences, but they typically come with a quest or a request that they would like from you. Many players are trying to find Blaidd the Half-Wolf, a large NPC with a large greatsword and intimidating armor. In this guide, we detail where you can find Blaidd the Half-Wolf and what you need to do to find him in Elden Ring.

Blaidd is not openly in a location in the game. He’s hiding. You can draw him out by speaking with Kalé, the merchant you meet at the Church of Elleh. Before you can learn about Blaidd, you’ll need to visit the Waypoint Ruins once and hear a wolf howl. After you’ve done that, return to Kalé and inform them about the wolf. When you share this knowledge, Kalé teaches you the Finger Snap gesture. Now, return to Waypoint Ruins and wait to hear the wolf howl once more. When you do, use the Finger Snap gesture.

Screens hot by Gamepur

Blaidd will hop down from the trees at the location indicated above. Speak with him, and you’ll learn about how he’s hunting for Darriwil, a traitor. By finding Darriwil, you can complete Blaidd’s quest and earn a reward.