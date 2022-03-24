Where to find Bloodhound Knight Floh’s spirit ashes in Elden Ring

The Rabid Stray, also known as Floh, is a powerful Bloodhound Knight companion you can obtain in the Lands Between. Like most Bloodhound Knights you encounter throughout your journey, Floh will not hesitate to attack anything that stands in her way. A great bonus to her attacks is that they cause bleed build-up. This is especially useful when facing bosses since it can take large chunks out of their health. The downside to Floh is her low health pool, but that hardly matters when she spends the fight constantly on the move. Here is where you can find Bloodhound Knight Floh’s spirit ashes in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain these spirit ashes, you will need to travel to Mt. Gelmir. The ashes can be found in the Gelmir Hero’s Grave dungeon high up in the mountains. To reach this area, you will first need to take the Grand Lift of Dectus up to Altus Plateau or brave the dungeons connecting the plateau to Liurnia. If you go the route of the Grand Lift, you will need to obtain the two halves of the Dectus Medallion from Fort Haight and Fort Faroth first.

Once you reach Altus Plateau, you will need to take a strange route to reach the Hero’s Grave. Start by going east and following the road as it goes north to the other side of the plateau before going west toward the mountains. Along this route, you will cross a bridge. After the bridge, start climbing into the mountains. You will be close to the dungeon when you come across the First Mt. Gelmir Campsite Site of Grace.

The dungeon you are going through is one of the ones with a chariot trap. This one involves a lot of lava, so make sure you are prepared and time your runs effectively. You will need to dodge the chariot by going ducking into the alcoves in the walls. Progress through the dungeon to the end and fight the Red Wolf of the Champion boss. When the boss is defeated, you will obtain the spirit ashes.