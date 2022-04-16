Where to find Brick in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Brick, the big guy who loves to punch things, is one of the many beloved characters that the Borderlands series has created. This lovable mass of meat, bones, and giant fists is one of the protagonists of the original Borderlands games and plays a big role in Borderlands 2, as well as in Borderlands 3. There is no way a character as important as Brick would miss out on a game of B&B. But where can you find Brick in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

It won’t take you extremely long to find Brick in the world of Wonderlands. He makes an appearance relatively early in the campaign. To reach him, you will first need to complete the tutorial and the Brighthoof section of the campaign. This will lead you to Shattergrave Barrow to collect the Sword of Souls. After returning the sword to Brighthoof, you will be tasked with finding a bard to bless it. There can be only one bard in the campaign; Torgue. Make your way to the Weepwild Dankness and follow the Thy Bard, With a Vengeance quest.

At the end of this quest involving music, mayhem, and explosions, you will fight the Banshee. Once this boss is defeated, you will need to free the Fairy Punchfather. Of course, the Punchfather can be none other than Brick. He comes complete with fairy wings and all. This isn’t the only appearance he makes either. The Punchfather has an entire questline in the Tangledrift area. You will interact with him many times during the Walk the Stalk quest and even help him defeat a parasite.