Where to find Burmy in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Struggling to find Burmy?
Pokémon exclusive to Honey Tree makes a return with the release of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. One of the exclusives is Burmy, which players will need to complete their Sinnoh Pokédex.
Where to find Burmy
As mentioned before, Burmy can only be found on Honey Trees. It has a low appearance rate, so it might take some time to encounter the Pokémon. That said, Honey Trees can be found in several places, which are mentioned below:
- Route 205
- Route 206
- Route 207
- Route 208
- Route 209
- Route 210
- Route 211
- Route 212
- Route 213
- Route 214
- Route 215
- Route 218
- Route 221
- Route 222
- Eterna Forest
- Floaroma Meadow
- Fuego Ironworks
- Valley Windworks
Burmy is a Bug-type Pokémon that is mediocre at best. It has low base stats and access to the following moves:
- Protect
- Tackle
- Bug Bite
- String Shot
At level 20, Burmy evolves into Wormadam or Mothim, depending upon its gender. Unlike Burmy, both Wormandam and Mothim are viable options in the game. Wormandam excels in the defensive department, while Mothim boasts high offensive stats. Another thing worth noting is Burmy’s cloak changes depending on where its last battle took place. This can either be wild encounters or trainer battles.