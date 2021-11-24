Where to find Burmy in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokémon exclusive to Honey Tree makes a return with the release of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. One of the exclusives is Burmy, which players will need to complete their Sinnoh Pokédex.

Where to find Burmy

As mentioned before, Burmy can only be found on Honey Trees. It has a low appearance rate, so it might take some time to encounter the Pokémon. That said, Honey Trees can be found in several places, which are mentioned below:

Route 205

Route 206

Route 207

Route 208

Route 209

Route 210

Route 211

Route 212

Route 213

Route 214

Route 215

Route 218

Route 221

Route 222

Eterna Forest

Floaroma Meadow

Fuego Ironworks

Valley Windworks

Burmy is a Bug-type Pokémon that is mediocre at best. It has low base stats and access to the following moves:

Protect

Tackle

Bug Bite

String Shot

At level 20, Burmy evolves into Wormadam or Mothim, depending upon its gender. Unlike Burmy, both Wormandam and Mothim are viable options in the game. Wormandam excels in the defensive department, while Mothim boasts high offensive stats. Another thing worth noting is Burmy’s cloak changes depending on where its last battle took place. This can either be wild encounters or trainer battles.