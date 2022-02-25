Where to find Castle Morne in Elden Ring

There are multiple points of interest you’ll need to find while exploring Elden Ring. These locations are typically overrun with numerous enemies, and sometimes they contain NPCs that you can speak with to acquire quests and objectives to earn various rewards. A location you’ll want to find in the Weeping Peninsula is Castle Morne. In this guide, we’ll highlight the location of Castle Morne and how to find it in Elden Ring.

If you’re already in the Weeping Peninsula, make sure to grab the Bridge of Sacrifice site of grace, which you can find next to the bridge of the same name. Your goal to reach Castle Morne is to follow the entire pathway south until you reach the end of this location.

You will find Castle Morne at the tip of this region. Before you head there, next to the Bridge of Sacrifice, make sure to speak with Irina. She will have a letter for you to deliver that you’ll want to accept and bring to her father, Edgar, at the Castle.

Guarding the Castle will be a large Ogre. While the arrow shots are massive and do quite a bit of damage, if you close the distance, you can attack the Orge’s legs and force them to the ground, obtaining their bow and arrows. When you reach the castle entrance, there will be a site of grace called the Castle Morne Lift. You can light it to mark your location.