Where to find catalyst stones in Edge of Eternity

Catalyst stones are one of the many materials used in Edge of Eternity’s crafting system. You’ll need two of these stones to craft the Gem Cutter, an early game weapon for Daryon. It provides a healthy boost in stats over the Stone Cutter, which the game teaches you to craft. Our guide will help you net those pesky catalyst stones.

The stones in question can either be purchased from a merchant or acquired as an item drop from the Gurrn enemy type. The Gurrn are large golem-like creatures. The story required you to fight one of these when traversing through the mines on the way to Herelsor City.

Aside from the mines, Gurrn can also be found roaming the Herelsor Plains, Elon Pathway, and Kaladaan coast. If you’re still in the first chapter, you won’t have access to the Kaladaan Coast just yet. Of course, knowing where they are doesn’t matter if they don’t spawn. After fighting a total of three Gurrn, one of which being the mandatory boss battle, we couldn’t get them to spawn anymore.

That’s what makes the merchant the most convenient means of acquiring the catalyst stones. There are tons of merchants in Herelsor City, but only one sells the stones in question. From the entrance to the city, head north without taking detours.

After a bit of trekking, you’ll notice a crafting bench to your left, with a merchant situated just ahead of the path in front of a caravan. You’ll know you’re in the right place because the end of this path forces you to take a left. If you make this turn, you’ve gone a little too far. The merchant sells catalyst stones for 200 heyr a piece.