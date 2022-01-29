Where to find Cherrim in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

There are multiple Pokémon for you to encounter as you explore the Hisui region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These Pokémon are scattered all over the region, and the more you find, the more you can add to your Pokédex entries. A Pokémon you might be trying to find is Cherrim, a tricky Pokémon that knows a few good methods to hide from trainers. In this guide, we’ll cover where you can find Cherrim in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You’ll find that there are a handful of locations for you to find Cherrim in Pokémon Legends. For example, you might be able to find it in Obsidian Fieldlands in The Heartwood, the Crimson Mirelands in Gapejaw Bog, or you can find it in Coronet Highlands in Lonely Spring Fabled Spring, or Primeval Grotto, reported by players. You’ll want to visit these locations to see if you can get one to spawn, but there’s a trick to it. Cherrim will only appear from tree encounters, so you want to look for trees shaking.

You’ll want to visit those previously mentioned locations and try to find trees shaking. These trees will be your Pokémon can hit for berries or other resources. Unfortunately, Cherrim is a rare spawn, meaning it may not appear every time. Your best bet is to comb these locations for it to show up.