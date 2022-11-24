Chien-Pao is one of the four legendary Pokémon you can find in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It will be held behind one of the four shrines in the Paldea region. You can add this Pokémon to your collection, but before you do, there are a few requirements you will need to meet to try and battle it. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Chien-Pao in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Chien-Pao in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Before you can attempt to battle against Chien-Pao, you will need to make your throughout the Paldea region and remove the yellow ominous stakes. You can find these throughout the region, and there are eight. Once you’ve removed all eight, the seal holding Chien-Pao back will open, and you can now visit its shrine to take it on in combat.

Related: All purple stake locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to travel far west of the West Province Area One. You will find the yellow shrine amongst the hills. We recommend doing this after you learn how to climb walls. When you arrive, so long as you’ve found each yellow stake, you should be able to open the door and battle against Chien Pao, adding it to your collection. Chien-Pao is a Dark and Ice-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fire, Fighting, Bug, Rock, Steel, and Fairy-type moves, but it is resistant to Ice, Ghost, and Dark-type attacks. It will be immune to Psychic-type moves.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will want to get Chien-Pao as weak as possible to try catching it. We recommend relying on Ultra Balls for the majority of the encounter. In addition, make sure to avoid using Fighting-type moves. This is a critical weakness for Chien-Pao, and they will likely down it in a single hit. However, if it does fall in combat, it returns to its shrine, and you can try catching it again.