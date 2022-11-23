All yellow ominous black stake locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are multiple stakes scattered through the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You need to find them all to unlock a sealed door, allowing you to catch one of the four legendary Pokémon in this region. This guide will cover all yellow stake locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find all yellow stakes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are eight yellow stakes for you to find to unlock the sealed door. We recommend you start going after them once you’ve completed all five Path of Legends quests, unlocking each traversal upgrade for your mount.

One of the first yellow stakes you can find will be on the southeast edge of Cascarrafa. You can grab this anytime, and it should be accessible to all players.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next one is to the south of Cascarrafa, on the lower parts of a mountain.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

This one will take you to the western edge of Paldea, on the edge of a cliff. You’ll want to make sure your mount can glide or climb to reach it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the southeast of the last stake, there will be another waiting for you on another series of cliffs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find this stake overlooking the large cave that is to the north of Alfornada.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For this one, head to the east and go down to a large valley. A cave will be in the middle of this valley, and the entrance is pictured below. Head to the center of the cave to find the stake.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final yellow stake is to the east of Alfornada, close to the edge of a waterfall.