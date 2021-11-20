Where to find Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You can find several Pokémon from the previous games in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, giving you the chance to bring many Pokémon of earlier generations. In this game, there is a chance for you to catch and find Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile, the starter Pokémon from Gold and Silver. Here’s what you need to do to find Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The only time you’ll be able to encounter these three Pokémon is once you’ve beaten the game. After that, you have to reach the end of the game and complete the entire Sinnoh PokéDex to unlock the National PokéDex. When you receive the National PokéDex, these Pokémon now become available for you, and you’ll be able to find them.

Chikortia, Cyndaquil, and Totodile do not appear in the wild. Instead, you’ll have to find them exploring the Grand Underground. You can find them in their respective type areas. For example, Totodile has a chance of appearing in the Water areas, while Cyndaquil can appear in the Fire areas of the Grand Underground. You can increase the chances of these Pokémon appearing by placing Statues of the same Pokémon type in your secret base. You may have to explore these locations quite a bit to encounter these Pokémon during your travels.