Where to find Cinquedea and the Dragoncrest Shield Talisman in Elden Ring

Quite a few of Elden Ring’s items are hidden in some pretty obscure places. Two of the game’s items, the Cinquedea dagger and the Dragoncrest Shield Talisman, are both found in the same hidden area. To get to them, you’ll need to travel to the bottom of the Bestial Sanctum, which calls for some pretty precise platforming.

Start by warping to the Bestial Sanctum Site of Grace. Exit out of the sanctum and take a right. Take another right, and you should be close to the side exterior of the Sanctum. Take a look at the cliffside on this side of the Sanctum. At one point, there should be a large branch that you’ll be able to fall on safely. Slowly walk off this edge to fall onto the branch.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This branch will be sloped. Towards the bottom of the slop, you should see a perpendicular branch you can fall onto. Take the plunge once more.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The branch you just landed on has one arm branching out to the left. Walk on this section, and you’ll be above a building. Fall off of this branch on this building.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After jumping onto the building, take a short fall to end up on a much larger platform. Now, you’ll want to summon your horse, and take a running double jump to get on the narrow edges lining one of the pillars around you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After this, jump onto the ledge closer to the Sanctum itself.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On this ledge, you’ll see a much larger area below you, which you can safely land on. You’ll see more pillars around you here. Using your horse, jump onto one of the pillars’ ledges like you did before. After you jump, there will be a short walkway between the pillar and the sanctum that you can stand on, giving you a view of another large area below you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This large area is identical to the ones you fell on before. This time, you’ll have to make your way down there while using small ledges on both the sanctum and the pillar to break your fall. Simply jumping down will kill you. We recommend doing this section on your horse, so you can use the double jump to reach the ledges easier.

At the bottom, you’ll come across an area with some statues, as well as the Cinquedea dagger.

Screenshot by Gamepur

A ways down from the dagger, you’ll find the Dragoncrest Shield Talisman.