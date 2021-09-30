Where to find Coconuts in New World

Coconuts are one of the many food resources you can get in New World that you’ll need to take back to a settlement and use in a kitchen crafting station. It’s a tier-five cooking item, so you’ll be using it for some of your more complicated recipes, and it can be a difficult one to find. This guide details where you can find Coconuts in New World and where they regularly spawn in-game.

Unfortunately, Coconuts do not naturally spawn in New World. The only way to locate them is by looting them from provision crates or caches that you find throughout the world. They only generate in a specific region, so you want to find provision crates in Weaver’s Fen, Windsward, or Restless Shore.

Provision containers food containers that randomly spawn in New World. You can typically find them next to small huts, abandoned settlements, or locations where corrupted enemies are wandering around. Such as Buccaneer Creek, Buccaneer Falls, or Nyhart’s Anchorage in First Light.

These locations can be difficult to farm. If you’re specifically looking for Coconuts, Weaver’s Fen, Windsward, and Restless Shore are the best locations to search for them. There’s a chance you’re going to find other items that you can use at a kitchen crafting station when looting these crates, so it never hurts to go out of your way to find them.