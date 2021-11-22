Where to find Combee in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You’ll need to go out of your way to find several Pokémon throughout your Pokémon journey. For some, you’re going to need to locate Combee and add it to your Pokémon collection in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. There’s a certain way you to do this. Here’s what you need to know about finding Combee in the game.

Previously, Combee was an extremely complicated Pokémon in Diamond and Pearl. You had to use the Honey Trees by placing honey on them, waiting for a Pokémon to show up, and hoping it was Combee. Many trainers used this to try and find Munchlax or Heracross.

Combee is much easier to locate in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The only way you can find it is by exploring the Grand Underground. You can find this location when you receive the Explorer’s Kit, which is an item you receive in Eterna City from the old man who lives next to the Pokémon Center. With the kit, you can explore the Grand Underground at will. Combee should be in here, wandering around the Sunlit Cavern and the grassy caves. If you’re trying to evolve Combee into Vespiquen, you need to make sure you catch a female.