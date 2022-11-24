Where to find Cryogonal in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

One of the rarer creatures in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Cryogonal is an interesting Ice-type Pokémon that can be found in the coldest place in Paldea. This Ice Pokémon isn’t one of the best attacking companions you can get, it has some amazing Special Defense that will help you tank some hard fights. You might be looking for Cryogonal for that reason, or just because you want to fill the Pokédex. Either way, here is where you can find Cryogonal in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Cryogonal in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The place where you can find Cryogonal in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is right next to the Glaseado Mountain peak. You can reach this location easily if you have the climb or high jump ability for your legendary motorbike Pokémon. The best way to find Cryogonal in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet would be to head to the Glaseado Gym, where Gym Leader Grusha is waiting for you, and head down the road from the Pokémon Center to the west.

Screenshot by Gamepur

By following this road, not only will you 100% find Cryogonal, but you will also bump into most of the Ice-type Pokémon in this game, in both their early and late evolution forms.

To catch Cryogonal in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, all you need to do is use Fire or Fighting-type physical attacks to bring down its health, as its Defense stat isn’t the best out there, and throw an Ultra Ball to catch it. There is no need to use any special Pokéballs since there isn’t anything that special about this Pokémon in general.

Since Cryogonal has a really good Sp. Defense stat, players should use it as a tank to debuff their enemies and prepare the fight for their powerful attackers. Most of the attacks that Crygonal will learn have a high chance of causing the Freeze status condition, allowing you a really good chance of taking down that Pokémon.