Where To Find Crystals In Ark: Survival Ascended
Learn how to farm crystals in ASA with the best crystal farming locations in ARK: Survival Ascended.
Crystals are hidden away in treacherous corners of The Island in ARK: Survival Ascended. Their scarcity, combined with the dangers that often guard them, makes crystal harvesting an adventure in itself.
With so much to do in the game, I spent most of my early game hours neglecting the power of crystals. Now, after using them to craft the Fabricator, I can’t believe I ever lived without it. Crystals are the bedrock for crafting vital items like electronics or armaments and protective gear.
If you want a Fabricator or a Chemistry Bench, you’ll need to farm quite a few. Beyond crafting, crystals hold the key to taming creatures, including the Basilisk and Karkinos. However, they’re not so easy to spot in ARK: Survival Ascended. That’s why I’ve returned from the gaming abyss to illuminate the prime crystal sources in ARK: Survival Ascended.
How to Farm Crystals in ARK: Survival Ascended
The best crystal farming process in ARK: Survival Ascended is achieved with a Metal Pickaxe, an Ankylosaurus, and a flyer.
A good way to farm crystals is with a Metal Pickaxe. Sometimes, a regular stone pickaxe will do the trick but will get you meager yields.
There is also a second and faster way to farm crystals: with an Ankylosaurus, which is easily tameable on the Island. Don’t get me wrong; you’ll still have to do the picking yourself. However, Ankys are great cargo carriers. Without them, you’ll have to take several trips back to your base before you can keep farming.
To master the crystal farming process, bring a third flyer dino with you. A flyer like the Rhyniognatha can carry your Anky to the crystal farming spot and transport you quickly back to the base. While other flyers can carry your Anky, they’re currently unavailable unless you are OK with using console commands.
Related: How to Use Console Commands in ARK: Survival Ascended
Now that you’ve got all the tools, all that’s missing is the crystal farming location.
Best Crystal Farming Spots in ARK: Survival Ascended
You won’t find crystals in every corner of The Island. Below, I’ve outlined some locations that are rich in crystal deposits.
|Map
|Crystal Farming Location
|How to Reach It
|Arctic Coast
|Sail to the edge of the cold area to find numerous crystal deposits, including large crystal nodes. Take caution, as predators lurk nearby. This location is accessible by boat or raft.
|Blue Obelisk Base
|At the base of the Blue Obelisk, you’ll discover a substantial amount of crystal nodes. Beware of aggressive spawns, but this location offers a good supply of crystal.
|Green Obelisk Cave
|Head to the hidden cave near the Green Obelisk to mine crystal without any disturbances. This is a perfect spot for beginners with flyers, as it’s relatively safe.
|Metal Mountain
|This location near the southern coast is a quick and secure way to collect crystal, especially early in the game. You might encounter some hostile creatures, but you can easily reach it with a fast mount.
|Northeastern Mountain
|A huge cluster of crystals can be found on the peak of this mountain. While various creatures heavily guard it, you can lure most of them off the cliffs if you have a flyer.
|Redwood Forest Mountain
|This central mountain provides crystal, obsidian, and metal, but it’s teeming with dangerous creatures. Flyers can help you navigate and evade threats in this area.
|South Zone 2 Cave
|Surprisingly, this artifact cave is a safe crystal source. While inside, you’ll find no dangerous creatures for a while, and you can establish an outpost. Just avoid the mushroom area deeper in the cave.
|Tall Hill, Center of the Map
|This hill is rich in crystal resources, but you must deal with hostile spawns. Flyers can help you gather the crystal safely.
|Volcano
|For a high concentration of crystal, venture to the volcano. The crater’s edges are loaded with crystal nodes. Keep an eye out for Gigas, and wear Ghillie gear to protect against the intense heat.