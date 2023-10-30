Where To Find Crystals In Ark: Survival Ascended

Crystals are hidden away in treacherous corners of The Island in ARK: Survival Ascended. Their scarcity, combined with the dangers that often guard them, makes crystal harvesting an adventure in itself.

With so much to do in the game, I spent most of my early game hours neglecting the power of crystals. Now, after using them to craft the Fabricator, I can’t believe I ever lived without it. Crystals are the bedrock for crafting vital items like electronics or armaments and protective gear.

If you want a Fabricator or a Chemistry Bench, you’ll need to farm quite a few. Beyond crafting, crystals hold the key to taming creatures, including the Basilisk and Karkinos. However, they’re not so easy to spot in ARK: Survival Ascended. That’s why I’ve returned from the gaming abyss to illuminate the prime crystal sources in ARK: Survival Ascended.

How to Farm Crystals in ARK: Survival Ascended

Screenshot by Gamepur

The best crystal farming process in ARK: Survival Ascended is achieved with a Metal Pickaxe, an Ankylosaurus, and a flyer.

A good way to farm crystals is with a Metal Pickaxe. Sometimes, a regular stone pickaxe will do the trick but will get you meager yields.

There is also a second and faster way to farm crystals: with an Ankylosaurus, which is easily tameable on the Island. Don’t get me wrong; you’ll still have to do the picking yourself. However, Ankys are great cargo carriers. Without them, you’ll have to take several trips back to your base before you can keep farming.

To master the crystal farming process, bring a third flyer dino with you. A flyer like the Rhyniognatha can carry your Anky to the crystal farming spot and transport you quickly back to the base. While other flyers can carry your Anky, they’re currently unavailable unless you are OK with using console commands.

Now that you’ve got all the tools, all that’s missing is the crystal farming location.

Best Crystal Farming Spots in ARK: Survival Ascended

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t find crystals in every corner of The Island. Below, I’ve outlined some locations that are rich in crystal deposits.