How to Use Console Commands in ARK: Survival Ascended
Want to fly all over the map? Here’s how to open the admin console and use console commands in ARK: Survival Ascended.
While ARK: Survival Ascended is a survival game with a bunch of dinosaurs roaming around, that doesn’t mean we can’t have any fun. When I’m not doing a serious playthrough, I love to open the admin console and type in commands to get the game’s best items and rarest creatures.
Just like in ASE, the admin console can let you do wild things in the game, from instantly leveling up to randomly spawning a majestic creature in front of you. Sure, experiencing the game as intended is as fun as it has always been. Exploring the enhanced features of ARK: Survival Ascended is an absolute blast. In this guide, I’ll go over how to open the admin console and all the console commands that work in Ark: Survival Ascended.
How to Open the Admin Console in ARK: Survival Ascended
On your keyboard, press the Tilde key (above tab) to open the admin console in ARK: Survival Ascended. If it doesn’t open, there might be a setting that needs adjustment. Follow these steps to enable the admin console in ASA:
- Press Escape to access the main menu.
- Then, go to Settings.
- Under the Advanced section, find an option for Console Access.
- Toggle it on and click Save.
With the console open, you can start entering commands. For example, typing “GCM” enables Creative Mode, allowing you to fly around and make gameplay adjustments.
When you’re done with a command, press Enter to execute it. The console will also keep a history of your recent commands for easy access.
All Console Commands in ARK: Survival Ascended
|Command
|Description
|addexperience (Number)
|This command adds the desired amount of experience points.
|Changesize (Number)
|This command changes your character’s base size.
|Dotame
|This command allows you to tame any of your dinosaurs.
|Enemyinvisible
|This command makes enemies unable to attack or see you.
|Fly
|This command allows you to fly around the map.
|Ghost
|This command allows you to clip through both meshes and models.
|giveengrams
|This command unlocks every crafting recipe in the game.
|Givearmorset (tier) (quality)
|This command provides an armor set with the designated tier and quality.
|Givecreativemode
|This command grants access to creative mode.
|Givecreativemodetotarget
|This command gives another player creative mode.
|Givecreativemodetoplayer (player ID)
|This command gives creative mode to the designated player.
|Givecolors
|This command allows you to receive every dye color in the game.
|Givedinoset (tier) (quantity)
|This command spawns a dinosaur with a full saddle of the type and quality you input.
|Givengramstekonly
|This command lets you receive every Tek engram in the game.
|Giveitem (blueprintpath) (quantity) (forceblueprint)
|This command provides the item based on your inputs.
|Giveitemnumtoplayer (itemnum) (quantity) (quality) (forceblueprint)
|This command provides the indicated player with a specified item.
|Giveitemset (tier)
|This command allows you to receive the full item set of the specified tier.
|Giveitemtoplayer (player ID) (blueprintpath) (quantity) (quality) (forceblueprint)
|This command provides the specified player with the item based on your inputs.
|Giveweaponset (tier) (quality)
|This command lets you receive a weapon based on the tier and quality inputs you select.
|Giveitemset (tier)
|This command allows you to receive items from a specific group based on the tier you select.
|Gmsummon (type) (level)
|This command spawns a tamed animal based on the type and level you input.
|Infinitestats
|This command removes the need for food, water, oxygen, and sleep.
|leavemealone
|This command enables God mode.
|setcheatplayer false
|This command disables the cheat menu.
|setcheatplayer true
|This command enables the cheat menu.
|settimeofday xx:xx
|This command sets the server time to your choosing.
|Summon (type)
|This command summons the specified type of creature.
|Summontamed (type)
|This command summons a tamed creature type of your choosing.
|Teleport
|This command allows you to teleport to where you’re facing until you hit a surface.
|TeleportplayerIDtome (player ID)
|This command teleports the selected player to your location.
|Teleportplayernametome (player name)
|This command teleports the selected player to your location.
|ToggleInfiniteAmmo
|This command provides you with unlimited ammunition.
|Tpcoords (lat) (long) (altitude)
|This command allows you to teleport to very specific map coordinates.
|Walk
|This command turns off the ability to fly.