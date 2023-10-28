How to Use Console Commands in ARK: Survival Ascended

While ARK: Survival Ascended is a survival game with a bunch of dinosaurs roaming around, that doesn’t mean we can’t have any fun. When I’m not doing a serious playthrough, I love to open the admin console and type in commands to get the game’s best items and rarest creatures.

Just like in ASE, the admin console can let you do wild things in the game, from instantly leveling up to randomly spawning a majestic creature in front of you. Sure, experiencing the game as intended is as fun as it has always been. Exploring the enhanced features of ARK: Survival Ascended is an absolute blast. In this guide, I’ll go over how to open the admin console and all the console commands that work in Ark: Survival Ascended.

How to Open the Admin Console in ARK: Survival Ascended

Screenshot by Gamepur

On your keyboard, press the Tilde key (above tab) to open the admin console in ARK: Survival Ascended. If it doesn’t open, there might be a setting that needs adjustment. Follow these steps to enable the admin console in ASA:

Press Escape to access the main menu. Then, go to Settings. Under the Advanced section, find an option for Console Access. Toggle it on and click Save.

With the console open, you can start entering commands. For example, typing “GCM” enables Creative Mode, allowing you to fly around and make gameplay adjustments.

When you’re done with a command, press Enter to execute it. The console will also keep a history of your recent commands for easy access.

All Console Commands in ARK: Survival Ascended