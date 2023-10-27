How To Tame A Brontosaurus In ARK: Survival Ascended

ARK: Survival Ascended has many big dinos, but in The Island, the biggest one has to be the Brontosaurus. It’s a massive creature, but it has a couple of tricks that make it worth taming.

In ASA, the Brontosaurus is a formidable raid tank and the ultimate berry-harvesting machine. Still, with the right tools and a well-assembled trap, you’ll have a powerful adventure companion. This guide covers the ideal strategy to tame a Brontosaurus in ARK: Survival Ascended.

How to Tame a Brontosaurus in ASA

Dinosaur Gateways (Around 10): These will help you trap the Bronto.

These will help you trap the Bronto. Tranquilizer Arrows (15-200): The higher the level, the more you’ll need.

The higher the level, the more you’ll need. Crossbow: You’ll need it to shoot tranquilizer arrows.

You’ll need it to shoot tranquilizer arrows. Kibble (20-70): It’s the ideal meal to tame any dino, but you can use berries as an alternative.

It’s the ideal meal to tame any dino, but you can use berries as an alternative. Narcotics (30-150): To keep the Bronto asleep while taming.

When ready, find your target Brontosaurus in ARK: Survival Ascended, and make sure the area is clear of aggressive dinos to ensure a smooth taming process. Before getting started, consider placing sleeping bags or makeshift beds nearby for a quick respawn.

The next step is to build a trap. Most dinos can be tamed without one, but taming Brontosaurus in ARK: Survival Ascended is quite challenging. Build a trap using the dinosaur gateways, which are crafted using stone, wood, and thatch.

Start with one gateway and add two more at a 45-degree angle, but remember, Brontos are larger, so extend the trap by another gateway length.

Once your trap is ready, lure the Bronto inside. It will begin attacking the gateways. While busy, quickly add the final gateways to prevent its escape. Be cautious of its tail swing; it can sting.

Once the Brontosaurus is trapped and agitated, use the tranquilizer arrows to knock it out. Once it’s unconscious, feed it the kibble and keep it asleep with narcotics. After taming the Brontosaurus in ARK: Survival Ascended, destroy the gateways and saddle it up for a fun ride.