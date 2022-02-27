Where to find Deathbird in Elden Ring

There are multiple bosses for you to fight against in Elden Ring, such as the Deathbird. However, it’s not a required boss. You can choose to fight against this adversary to acquire a hefty amount of Runes or gain its unique item, the Blue-feathered. Unfortunately, the creature is not easy to find. In this guide, we cover where you need to go to find the Deathbird in Elden Ring.

You’ll need to travel to the Stormhill region, in the northern area of Limgrave. The best location to try searching for it is by the Warmaster’s Shack, and you can use the site of grace there for any fast traveling. The Deathbird spawns to the southwest of this area, near the ruins.

However, if you visit this location in the morning or the afternoon, you can’t find the Deathbird. Instead, you’ll need to make sure you visit it when it’s nighttime. The Deathbird won’t appear otherwise. You can use the Warmaster’s Shack site of grace to pass the time and force nighttime to arrive. When battling the Deathbird, you’ll do so out in the open. You’ll want to watch out for the smaller enemies, such as the bats and goats nearby, along with the large Orges with swords that patrol this area to the southeast.