The Deep Ainsel Well is a location you’ll have to work to unlock in Elden Ring. When you reach this point, you’ll be able to do battle against several dragons, and you can also complete Ranni’s quest by making your way to the Cathedral of Manus Celes, where you’ll also unlock a powerful weapon. However, you’ll need to get to Deep Ainsel Well before reaching this point. This guide covers where to find Deep Ainsel Well in Elden Ring.

The location is tied to Ranni’s quest. You’ll have to work your way through this by making your through Caria Manor and making it to the top, to the Three Sisters area. Once there, head to the westernmost tower, Ranni’s Rise, and speak with Ranni to start the quest. Now, you’ll need to work with Seluvis to give Nepheli his potion and then defeat Starscouraged Radagan to unlock the Nokron, Eternal City location. After that, find the Fingerslayer Blade in Nokron for Ranni, then go to Renna’s Rise to access the Ainsel River Main to find the Ranni Doll. With the Ranni doll, rest at the site of grace on Ainsel River and speak to it, and then defeat the Baleful Shadow at Nokstella, Eternal City.

You’ll receive the Discarded Palace Key after this. From there, you’ll need to head to the Academy of Raya Lucaria, where you fought Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon, and unlock the chest in the library. The chest will contain the Dark Moon Ring. With it, return to Nokstella, Eternal City, and proceed south to the Lake of Rot. You must then cross the Lake of Rot and go into the Grand Cloister.

After that, jump the ledge down to the bottom, and go to the south area where the waterfall begins to enter the coffin. A cutscene will play out, and then you’ll have to battle Astel, Naturalborn of the Void. Once Astel is defeated, you’ll gain access to the area behind it, taking you up to the Deep Ainsel Well.