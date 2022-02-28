Where to find Dewkissed Herba in Elden Ring – and what it does

There are all kinds of crafting materials in Elden Ring that can help you build new tools. Some of those materials are plentiful, your bags will always be full of Rowa, for instance. However, others are a bit trickier to find if you don’t know where to look. One of those is Dewkissed Herba, which can only be found in a few select areas. Fortunately, if you’re willing to dip your toes into one of the higher-leveled areas, you can actually pick a few up relatively early.

One of the earliest places you can pick Dewkissed Herba is from the Siofra River Well Depths. To get here, you need to head east of the Mistwood Ruins and look for the well just north of a Minor Erdtree. While this area is home to some tough enemies, you don’t have to fight any of them to get yourself a nice bounty of Dewkissed Herba.

Look around the outskirts of the small pond that’s on your right when you enter the area and you’ll find several of the plants from the screenshot above. Unfortunately, you probably won’t be able to do too much with them just yet. Dewkissed Herba is used to make items like Preserving Boluses and Clarifying Boluses. The Cookbooks needed to craft those aren’t generally found until later in the game. Still, though, it’s worth stocking up on them if you stop by this location. Stash them away and you’ll thank yourself later.