Where to find Dragonlord Placidusax in Elden Ring

Dragonlord Placidusax is the culmination of every dragon fight you have come across in the Lands Between. This multiheaded behemoth is hidden away in a grand arena that requires a little bit of finesse and time travel to reach. Of course, that’s if you can find the correct area to enter the arena from. Here is where you can find Dragonlord Placidusax in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dragonlord Placidusax is hidden in the land of the Crumbling Farum Azula. This is one of the late-game areas that will have you constantly looking over your shoulder with how many enemies it has. To reach this area, you will need to complete the Mountaintops of the Giants. Reach the Forge of the Giants and you will get a cutscene where Melina burns the Erdtree. After this cutscene, your character will wake up in the Crumbing Farum Azula.

Upon waking up, you will need to do a lot of traveling. Progress through the area until you reach the area where you need to dodge lightning as you make your way past a bunch of birds up to a dragon. Past the dragon and up the hill, you will find a toppled tower that you will need to walk across. On the cliff edge after the tower is a drop that will lead you down multiple floating stones to a large piece of the destroyed ruins. You will notice there are corpses in all of the divots except for one. Lie down in the divot where there isn’t a corpse and you will get a cutscene where time rewinds and the arena for the Dragonlord is built.