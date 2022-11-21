One of the more difficult to find Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is Drifloon. It’s a tricky Pokémon that will take some clever tracking to locate it, but there are a handful of places you can check out to add it to your Pokédex. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Drifloon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Drifloon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can find Drifloon in a handful of locations throughout Paldea. We recommend checking out the west side of the continent as it can regularly appear in numerous locations over here, along with small parts of the east. A handful of players will regularly find this Pokémon outside of Levicnia, a city on the far east of the region.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It can appear close to West Province Area One, outside Cascarrafa, West Province Area Three, Medali, West Province Area Two, the Asado Desert, Zapapico, East Province Area Three, outside Levincia, or close to Artazon and East Province Area One. The trick to knowing with Drifloon is that it will only appear at night. If it is not nighttime, it will not appear. You will know it’s nighttime, indicated by the symbol at the top of your map, and it should have a moon in the sky with plenty of stars.

If you are playing Pokémon Violet, we regret to inform you that Drifloon will not appear in your game. Drifloon is a version exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet, and you will need to trade another player for a Drifloon to add it to your Pokédex. You can still encounter them by trainers if you need to fill out your Pokédex.