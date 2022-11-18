Trading Pokémon with your friends has been in the games since the beginning, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is no different. The series encourages you to trade the Pokémon you’ve captured with other players, especially as each version has exclusive Pokémon that only appear in those set games. However, trading does have a few requirements you need to meet. Here’s what you need to know about how to trade in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How trading works in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

It is important to note that trading does require an internet connection, and you will need to have Nintendo Online subscription if you want to trade with other players who also have Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. If you don’t have this, you won’t be able to trade with other players who are outside your local network.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you’re ready to trade, open up your main menu and visit the Poké Portal. This will activate the trading system, and you can connect with other players. You can do this through the Link Trade system.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve created a trade link, set a Link Code between you and the person you want to trade with. Make sure the code is the same for both of you to set up the connection. The two of you should connect, and then you can pick the Pokémon you want to trade with each other. The trading process might take a bit of time, but you’ll swap Pokémon, and then the two of you can continue playing.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Trading is a fundamental part of the Pokémon series. Some Pokémon, such as Haunter, will evolve into their final form when trading them. Machoke will become Machamp, for example.