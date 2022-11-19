Where to find Dunsparce in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Dunsparce is just one of many Pokémon that has been included in the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The Dunsparce is found roaming in the wild, but it is still pretty hard to locate, and you won’t just find it randomly along your way. Dunsparce is quite a rare find, and you’ll have to keep your eyes open if you want to add it to your team. This is everything that you’ll need to know about where you can find Dunsparce in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Dunsparce in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dunsparce can be found in almost all the areas of the map, excluding the lakes in the north, the colder climes, and the West Province. Dunsparce is also possible to find in Raid battles as a foe. If you want to find the Dunsparce, you can take a look at these regions of the map before you can add it to your team and log it into your Pokédex.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dunsparce is said to be more on the rare side, meaning that as much as you might want to find it, it could end up being a long time before you catch one. It is also known to flee down underground, and from there, you won’t find it again. Dunsparce can be found in the cliffs and rocky terrain of Area Three in the South Province, next to the town of Artazon. You can also come across it as a Raid creature with a random typing for its Terrastilization. The Dunsparce isn’t difficult to spot due to its unique shape with its small wings and pointed yellow tail. It also has distinctive yellow and blue coloring across its body.

Related: Where to find Maschiff in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Dunsparce is a Normal-type Pokémon, which means that if you’re trying to lower its HP so that you can catch it, you should be careful with certain type match-ups. For example, Ghost-type moves won’t affect the Dunsparce at all, and if you use a Fighting-type move, you will run the risk of causing the wild Dunsparce to faint and lose the taming chance.