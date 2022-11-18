Maschiff is among the many Pokémon making their debut to the series with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You can find it while exploring the wild, but you won’t be able to find it at every location. There are only a handful of areas where you can track it down and catch it. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Maschiff in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Maschiff in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Maschiff will appear close to the beginning of the game, to the west of the academy when you begin the game. You’ll want to check out this region of the map if you’re going to hunt down this Pokémon and add it to your collection. For those who are looking to complete your Pokédex, finding this Pokémon early would be good.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Maschiff primarily appears on the southwest and west portion of Paldea. You can find it relatively all over this region before you reach the beach on the west side. We recommend sticking close to the inland, namely in South Province Area Two, close to Cortondo, South Province Area Four, in the southeast part of the West Province, throughout the east side of Cascarrafa, and in West Province Area Two. These are the best locations to track it down and give yourself a good opportunity to add it to your team.

Maschiff is a Dark-type Pokémon, and its evolution, Mabosstiff, is also a Dark-type. It will evolve into Mabosstiff when it reaches level 30, which you can do while exploring Paldea. It does not require a specific method or special move to level it up, so don’t worry about trying to meet any specific requirements.