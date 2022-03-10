Where to find Dwarven Gemstones in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

There are a variety of resources and locations for you to visit within Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok expansion as you explore Svartalfheim. The resources are precious to the Dwarves, making them some of the best blacksmiths in all nine realms. While visiting some of the Shelters, you may encounter a Dwarf asking for you to find Dwarven Gemstones for them while you’re out exploring the world. This guide details where you can find Dwarven Gemstones and what they look like in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok.

The Dwarven Gemstones the Dwarf in Grenhellir Shelter is looking for are Uncut Gemstones. You can find these at specific locations in Dawn of Ragnarok. There are only a handful for you to find, but you want to search for them at Artifact locations. These are the white point of interest dots on your map that you can explore, and we recommend using Synchronization Points to expose more of the Svartalfheim map to make finding them much easier.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unfortunately, you won’t know you’re about to find an Uncut Gemstone until you approach a location, so you’re going to spend quite a bit of time on your mount trying to find them. When you do approach locations with an Uncut Gemstone, you’ll see a small rock icon on your compass, and you’ll be able to use Odin’s Sight to narrow down its exact location. When you have enough, return to the Dwarf in Grenhellir Shelter and present it to him.

While the Dwarf is asking for Dwarven Gemstones, these are the Uncut Gemstones you’ll find in Svartalfheim.