Where to find East Sea (Blue) Shellos in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

There are two types of Shellos you can find Pokémon Legends: Arceus. There’s the West Sea Shellos and the East Sea Shellos. They have distinct color differences between the pair of them, with the East Sea being the blue one. These two Pokémon also have distinct spawning locations, so you’ll need to check in different areas to find them both. In this guide, we’ll cover where you can find an East Sea (Blue) Shellos in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You’ll want to make your way over to the Cobalt Coastlands region. When you get there, ride over to Tranquility Cove or you can find them at Seagrass Haven. Both of these locations are only accessible once you unlock Basculegion, the rideable mount that allows you to traverse across the water. If you have not unlocked this mount yet, you will need to proceed through the Pokémon Legends story until it becomes available. The West Sea (Pink) version of Shellos is availalbe without Basculegion.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you find the East Sea Shellos, you’ll want to try sneaking up on it to catch it, or you can use a Pokémon to weak. It is a Water-type Pokémon, so we recommend not using Grass or Electric-type attacks against it.