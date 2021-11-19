Where to find Eevee in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Eevee is a highly sought-after Pokémon in nearly every game. However, for those looking for Eevee in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you’ll need to search for it in a specific location. In this guide, we’re going to share with you how you can catch Eevee in Pokémon Brilliant and Shining Pearl and what you need to do for it.

You’ll need to do a lot of work to unlock Eevee. First, you’ll need to work your way through a majority of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, defeating all of the Gym Leaders and collecting their badges. After you’ve done that, you’ll then need to defeat the Elite Four and beat them to become the champion. Along the way, you’ll also need to capture all of the Sinnoh-region Pokémon, unlocking the National Pokédex.

After you’ve met all of those requirements, now you can start truly working towards your Eevee. Next, you’ll have to the south of Hearthome City and proceed in Route 212. Continue down this path and stick to the right where you should find a large house. You’ll need to with an individual named Mr. Backlot. He should tell you that there are Eevees in his garden. However, he may not do this, so you’ll need to return at least once a day until this happens. When he does, you can explore his garden and find an Eevee.

The process is a bit more complicated for Eevee, but it’s worth it if you’re looking to evolve it into any of its several evolutions.