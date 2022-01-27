Where to find Eevee in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

There are several Pokémon for you to find throughout your Pokémon Legends: Arceus adventure. These Pokémon are scattered all over the Hisui region, and tracking them down can feel challenging. Not only do they appear in specific locations, but some may also only show up during times of the day, or they might be considered a rare spawn. Eevee is one of these more troublesome Pokémon. This guide covers where you can find Eevee in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Eevee can appear in several locations in Pokémon Legends. To keep things simple, we highly recommend keeping to the Obsidian Fieldlands and remaining in this larger area to find it. You then want to explore the Horseshoe Plains and track it down. Because Eevee is considered a rare spawn, you may need to explore this location quite a bit before one appears for you to catch. When you approach it, attempt to sneak up on it or use another Pokémon from your team to try and catch it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Supposedly, you can also capture Eevee in Alabaster Icelands at Avalugg’s Legacy or Avalanche Slopes, and later at space-time distortions.

You’ll need to capture multiple Eevees if you want to unlock the many evolutions it can become. Eevee can evolve into all eight of its transformations in Pokémon Legends, so you’ll need a Water Stone, Fire Stone, Thunderstone, to evolve it during the night or daytime, a Leaf Stone, an Ice Stone, or to teach it a fairy move for each of its evolutions.